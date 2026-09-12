5 hacks to stop milk from spilling over the pan

DEBOLINA ROY
Balance with a wooden spoon
Lay a dry wooden spoon along the edge of the pot. The hydrophobic wooden spoon is capable of bursting steam bubbles that are produced in instantaneously. Also it makes sure that no foam peaks out from the pot.
Apply butter or oil to the rim
Spread a tiny layer of butter or vegetable oil on the inside upper rim of the pot. The applied fat destroys the water-hating surface tension, thus making the bubbles burst before reaching the top.
The glass marbles trick
Before starting to warm the liquid, a glass marble should be dropped in the pot, where it will stir the liquid while it boils. This will help to prevent foaming, while giving the steam an opportunity to escape without any risk of sudden boil-overs.
Low flames and heavy bottom
Begin warming the milk over a low flame in a pot made of heavy-duty material. When heat distribution is even, the bottom won't scorch, and steam won't get trapped.
Water rinse base
Cold water should be poured into the pan before the milk is poured into it for rinsing. The thin layer of water on the pan prevents milk from sticking to the bottom and allows it to circulate.