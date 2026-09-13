How to declutter your smartphone for instant productivity

Dharitri Ganguly
Be ruthless with unused apps
If you haven't opened an app in 30 days, uninstall it. Unused apps consume background data, drain battery life, and clutter your workspace.
Pro tip: Keep essential utility apps, but delete duplicate photo editors, forgotten games, and single-use shopping apps.
Mute non-essential notifications
Every ping shatters your focus. Turn off alerts for social media, news apps, and games.
Pro tip: Keep notifications active only for direct messaging, calendar alerts, and critical phone calls.
Adopt the "one-screen" rule
Limit your primary home screen to your daily core essentials (Calendar, Messages, Camera, Notes). Move everything else into categorised folders or your app drawer.
Pro tip: Switch to a plain dark or neutral wallpaper to instantly cut down visual fatigue.
Dump hidden cache and screenshots
Temporary files and forgotten screenshots clog your storage. Clear your browser cache and purge your media gallery.
Pro tip: Search "screenshot" in your photo gallery to select and delete hundreds of outdated screen grabs in seconds.