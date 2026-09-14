4 plants that grow well during monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Hibiscus
Hibiscus plants start blooming with the onset of rains. Hibiscus flowers are large and trumpet-shaped, and they impart an attractive tropical appearance to outdoor settings. The plants take in water from the environment and produce beautiful leaves and flowers.
Jasmine
Throughout the wet season, jasmine plants and bushes thrive in an environment of high humidity. The aroma of blooming jasmine perfectly pairs with the petrichor of rain.
Ferns
Feather ferns are remarkably hardy monsoon plants that grow in shady locations. They like the warm rains and humidity. They instantly turn rich green and produce fresh leaves with the first gentle rains.
Mint
Mint is an herb that grows quickly and likes wet soil, especially during wet weather. It spreads fast in pots or flower beds and gives fresh leaves on a regular basis during its season.