5 genius ways to erase scratches from your wooden furniture

Atreyee Poddar
Scratches on wood furniture are common, but they don't have to be permanent. Many household items can help reduce or hide them without an expensive repair. Here are five simple methods to try.
The walnut hack
Take a raw walnut, crack it open, and apply the nut immediately to the scratch. The scratch is sufficiently darkened to blend in with the surrounding finish as the natural oils penetrate into the wood. Watch the scratch go away after giving it a light rub with a soft cloth.
Best for: Light, shallow scratches on medium-to-dark wood.
The olive oil + vinegar combo
Mix equal parts olive oil and white vinegar, then work it into the scratch with a soft cloth, following the direction of the wood grain. Not only does this minimise the scratch's appearance, it also leaves your furniture with a subtle, healthy shine.
Best for: Minor surface scratches that need a little TLC and polish.
A matching stain marker or wax stick
Use a wood touch-up pen or wax filler stick in a colour that complements your furniture for somewhat deeper scratches. These are commonly accessible and reasonably priced at hardware stores. Simply add colour to the scrape, remove any extra, and allow it to set.
Best for: Scratches with visible colour loss that need a more targeted fix.
The baking soda paste trick
Mix a small amount of baking soda with just a few drops of water until it forms a thick paste. Gently work the paste into the scratch using your finger or a soft cloth.
Best for: Light-coloured or pale wood furniture.
The iodine trick
Using a cotton swab, apply a tiny bit of iodine to the scratch. The reddish-brown colour of iodine closely resembles dark, stained wood. For optimal results, let it completely dry before polishing.
Ideal for: Mahogany-style or deep-toned furniture.