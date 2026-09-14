Do you love tacos? Try these varieties right away

Udisha
Tacos al Pastor
This famous street food includes thinly sliced pork marinated with the diverse flavours of chillies, achiote and other spices. The meat is generally slow cooked and roasted before being served on warm corn tortillas with some delectable garnish.
Tacos de Carnitas
A delicacy from Mexico's Michoacán, 'Carnitas' means 'little meat' in Mexican. Here, the meat, traditionally pork, is gently simmered in its own fat till they are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Top it up with some lime juice and pair it with some salsa verde, and you will be in food heaven.
Tacos de Birria
A trending taco variety, this flavourful taco is cooked using goat meat stew and shredded meat. Birria taco is served with rich, red stew gravy and a small cup of broth known as consommé.
Baja Fish Tacos (Tacos de Pescado)
This variety is from the Baja California peninsula and is a classic coastal taco. In this taco, flaky white fish is covered in crispy beer batter and golden-fried. The fish is the taco filling which is then topped with shredded cabbage.