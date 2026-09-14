Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 4 powerful Ganpati mantras to chant for health and prosperity

DEBOLINA ROY
Ganesh Beej Mantra
(Om Gam Ganapataye Namah)
This verse is highly regarded, and it conveys complete respect for God, with the word meaning the holy root sound. Chanting this verse helps in getting rid of hurdles, clarifying the mind, and receiving divine guidance for starting new things.
Vakratunda Mahakaya Mantra
(Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Shubha Karyeshu Sarvada)
This prayer depicts Lord Ganesha with a trunk in the shape of a curve, exuding brilliance equal to that of millions of suns and prays to safeguard auspicious work from any obstacles. Saying these Ganesha mantras before starting any important work guarantees its success.
Siddhi Vinayak Mantra
(Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah, Om Siddhi Vinayakaya Namah)
This chant signifies reverence for the Almighty, who leads you to your goals, seeking blessings for achievement. It means "I bow to the Lord who guides toward accomplishment."
Ganesha Gayatri Mantra
(Om Ekadantaya Vidmahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat)
The holy verse calls upon the elephant-headed god to enlighten the mind and directs intellect to its path. This verse is highly effective in attaining enlightenment and concentration through meditation. It is an ideal phrase for worship and daily prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi.