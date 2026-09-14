Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 4 powerful Ganpati mantras to chant for health and prosperity

Ganesha Gayatri Mantra

(Om Ekadantaya Vidmahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat)

The holy verse calls upon the elephant-headed god to enlighten the mind and directs intellect to its path. This verse is highly effective in attaining enlightenment and concentration through meditation. It is an ideal phrase for worship and daily prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi.