Things you should know before getting your first nose piercing

Udisha
Go to a professional
If it is your first time, do not think twice and choose a professional, licensed piercer. Make sure that they carry out the single-use hollow needle procedure instead of using piercing guns which can cause unwanted tissue damage.
Start with a stud
Don't be too ambitious after getting your nose pierced. Start with a light, flat-back stud, preferably made of gold. Avoid hoops since they can move around and cause irritation, making it tougher to get used to.
Clean it twice a day
Once the nosepin is in, it is important that you take care of your piercing. Make sure to clean the area twice everyday using nothing but sterile saline wound wash. Keep away any harsh products like alcohol based ointments.
Keep your hands off
Even if you feel the itch, do not touch, twist or spin the nosepin. Too much friction can tear or damage the new skin that has just begun to form. Fidgeting can, therefore, eventually lead to infection.
Be patient with healing
Nose piercings take time to heal because they heal from the outside in. Hence, you must be patient and give it four to six months till the area has perfectly recovered.