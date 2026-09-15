4 cities that are believed to be designed by Lord Vishwakarma

DEBOLINA ROY
Lanka
The fortress was built initially for Kubera before it was taken over by Ravana. The fortress was a majestic one with golden walls, streets paved with jewels, and magnificent palaces. The beauty of the fortress made sure it could not be penetrated by any enemy force.
Indraprastha
Constructed in the Khandava forest for the Pandavas, this capital was an outstanding example of architectural deception. Its polished floors were so well done that Duryodhana thought he was walking on water, which is how the quarrel began.
Dwarka
Constructed in a matter of hours on land gained from the sea, Krishna’s city safeguarded its inhabitants. It consisted of well-defined sectors, strong gates, and some 16,000 separate places of residence.
Alaka
The grand city was located at the foot of Mount Kailash, serving as the hub for Kubera. With the city being designed by a divine architect, it has sources of soma nectar, trees with wish-granting power, and magnificent structures built using white marble.