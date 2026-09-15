5 Andhra Pradesh dishes that you can ask your Telugu friend to feed you

Dharitri Ganguly
Dibba Roti + Panakam
While Dibba Roti is a thick, savoury bread made from a fermented urad dal and rice rava batter (similar to idli or dosa batter, but much thicker), served hot with spicy Avakaya (mango pickle) or Allam Pachadi (ginger chutney), panakam is the ultimate natural cooler. It is a refreshing, traditional drink made from jaggery dissolved in water, laced with freshly crushed black pepper, edible camphor, dry ginger powder (sonth), and aromatic cardamom.
Gutti Vankaya Curry
Gutti Vankaya Kura or Stuffed Brinjal Curry is arguably the crown jewel of Andhra vegetarian cooking. Small, tender purple eggplants are slit into quarters (keeping the stems intact) and stuffed with a fragrant, slow-roasted masala paste made from peanuts, sesame seeds, coconut, and freshly ground spices, then simmered until melt-in-your-mouth soft.
Ulavacharu
Ulavacharu (horsegram soup/gravel) is the undisputed King of Andhra comfort foods, a dark, thick, rich brown soup/gravy crafted from horsegram. Famous for its distinct earthy aroma, tangy flavor, and fiery spice, it is slow-cooked for hours to extract maximum depth and nutrition.
Gongura Pachadi
Gongura Pachadi is often hailed as the "Andhra Shakambhari"—the pride of Telugu culinary heritage. Made from fresh sorrel leaves (gongura), this tangy, fiery pickle-chutney delivers an irreplaceable combination of natural tartness and intense spice.
Korivikaram
Korivikaram or Pandu Mirapakaya Pachadi is the absolute pinnacle of fiery Andhra pickles. Made from fully ripened, bright red thick chilies (pandu mirapakayalu), this is a pungent, vibrant red paste that delivers an unmistakable kick of heat and tang.