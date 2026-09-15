5 Andhra Pradesh dishes that you can ask your Telugu friend to feed you

Dibba Roti + Panakam

While Dibba Roti is a thick, savoury bread made from a fermented urad dal and rice rava batter (similar to idli or dosa batter, but much thicker), served hot with spicy Avakaya (mango pickle) or Allam Pachadi (ginger chutney), panakam is the ultimate natural cooler. It is a refreshing, traditional drink made from jaggery dissolved in water, laced with freshly crushed black pepper, edible camphor, dry ginger powder (sonth), and aromatic cardamom.