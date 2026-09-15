6 best spots in Kolkata to experience Tarpan on Mahalaya morning

DEBOLINA ROY
Babughat
Being among the most significant Tarpan spots in Kolkata, Babughat sees a huge continuous rush of devotees every morning. Hundreds of men and women can be found standing knee-deep in the river Hooghly and praying in chorus, while offering water and flowers to their deceased ancestors.
Mullick Ghat
Located next to the famous Howrah Bridge, this lively place is an awesome backdrop for a sunrise. It creates a spiritually charged vibe, where dawn rituals blend effortlessly with the colours of the historic flower market next door.
Baje Kadamtala Ghat
Situated close to B.B.D. Bagh, Bagh, this significant landmark by the river is one of the most important locations that is part of the Tarpan tradition in Kolkata. It gives an interesting glimpse of the generations continuing the tradition of Tarpan.
Mayer Ghat
Mayer Ghat, which is located in Baghbazar, is a peaceful and holy place linked to Holy Mother Sarada Devi. At sunset, many people come here to witness the captivating spectacle of bright offerings placed on the water.
Ahiritola Ghat
Ahiritola Ghat is a quintessential destination in North Kolkata that puts you in touch with the local customs in the area. This is the spot where the locals gather early in the morning to chant mantras and provide visitors with a unique experience that takes them to an age-old rite of passage.
Baghbazar Ghat
The Baghbazar Ghat has become a lively cultural and spiritual centre on Mahalaya Day. People conduct various ceremonies on the banks before taking part in processions to greet Maa Durga.