Emmys 2026: The best-dressed celebs on the red carpet

Dharitri Ganguly
Sparkles & a fresh chop: Zendaya in Prada
Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya debuted a stunning pixie cut paired with a sheer, crystal-embellished Prada dress featuring dangling fringe detail. Absolute elegance!
Disco ball glamour: Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton
The Only Murders in the Building star turned heads in a custom gold liquid-metallic Louis Vuitton gown, exuding classic Old Hollywood heat with a modern shine.
Modern colourblocking: Ayo Edebiri in Chanel
Always pushing fashion boundaries, Ayo opted for a romantic yet bold periwinkle-and-vermilion number by Chanel that delivered one of the freshest palettes of the night.
Handcrafted florals: Nicole Kidman in custom floral white
Returning to the Emmys, Nicole chose a plunging white gown adorned with 46 individually crafted 3D flowers made from silk crepe, organza, and raffia.
Metallic mastery: Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
The breakout star of The Testaments made a massive impact in a deep maroon gown crafted entirely from complex metallic beadwork.
Tailored taupe perfection: Noah Wyle in Brunello Cucinelli
The Pitt star won Lead Actor and best-dressed male honours with an iridescent taupe Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo that stepped away from standard black.
Milestone moment: Megan Stalter as the Emmy Trophy
Talk about commitment to the theme! The Hacks star covered herself in head-to-toe gold paint complete with wings and the iconic globe, literally dressing as an Emmy award.
Scuptural best: Claire Danes in Giorgino Armani
Letting the shape of her dress do all the talking, Claire Danes wore a sculptural, silver Giorgio Armani Privé gown that skimmed the blue carpet and was cinched at the waist.
Go all out: Colman Domingo in Valentino
Colman Domingo paired a terracotta jacket with a bright pink shirt, miniature bow tie, magenta sash, ivory pants and white boots — a list that shouldn't necessarily add up to a look this good. But on one of Hollywood's most reliable dressers, it makes perfect sense.