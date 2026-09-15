Emmys 2026: The best-dressed celebs on the red carpet

Dharitri Ganguly

Sparkles & a fresh chop: Zendaya in Prada

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya debuted a stunning pixie cut paired with a sheer, crystal-embellished Prada dress featuring dangling fringe detail. Absolute elegance!

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Disco ball glamour: Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

The Only Murders in the Building star turned heads in a custom gold liquid-metallic Louis Vuitton gown, exuding classic Old Hollywood heat with a modern shine.

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Modern colourblocking: Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Always pushing fashion boundaries, Ayo opted for a romantic yet bold periwinkle-and-vermilion number by Chanel that delivered one of the freshest palettes of the night.

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Handcrafted florals: Nicole Kidman in custom floral white

Returning to the Emmys, Nicole chose a plunging white gown adorned with 46 individually crafted 3D flowers made from silk crepe, organza, and raffia.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Metallic mastery: Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

The breakout star of The Testaments made a massive impact in a deep maroon gown crafted entirely from complex metallic beadwork.

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Tailored taupe perfection: Noah Wyle in Brunello Cucinelli

The Pitt star won Lead Actor and best-dressed male honours with an iridescent taupe Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo that stepped away from standard black.

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Milestone moment: Megan Stalter as the Emmy Trophy

Talk about commitment to the theme! The Hacks star covered herself in head-to-toe gold paint complete with wings and the iconic globe, literally dressing as an Emmy award.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Scuptural best: Claire Danes in Giorgino Armani

Letting the shape of her dress do all the talking, Claire Danes wore a sculptural, silver Giorgio Armani Privé gown that skimmed the blue carpet and was cinched at the waist.

Richard Shotwell/AP

Go all out: Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo paired a terracotta jacket with a bright pink shirt, miniature bow tie, magenta sash, ivory pants and white boots — a list that shouldn't necessarily add up to a look this good. But on one of Hollywood's most reliable dressers, it makes perfect sense.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

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