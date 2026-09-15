Sydney Sweeney controversies: 5 times the actress found herself in a pickle

DEBOLINA ROY
The Noving Sports commercial
Sweeney recently endorsed the sports app Novig on September 10, 2026, presenting herself in a ‘completely naked’ state, holding some cleverly positioned footballs and resting against a basketball hoop. The advertisement received strong backlash from the Olympian women athletes.
The Great Genes campaign
Sydney Sweeney starred in a denim campaign for American Eagle promoted as 'great jeans.' However, people condemned the advertisement for its comments for appearing tone-deaf because of its blonde-haired and blue-eyed message that evokes eugenics rhetoric.
The MAGA-themed birthday party
In 2022, images of Sydney’s mother’s 60th birthday party made headlines with guests donning “Make Sixty Great Again” caps and Blue Lives Matter T-shirts, igniting strong reactions across social media over Sweeney’s family’s political views.
The bathwater soap collaboration
Sydney teamed with Dr. Squatch to sell a soap bar supposedly made with her bathwater. While it sold out in no time, she was criticized for promoting self-objectification to her mainly male fanbase.
Scooter Braun dating rumours
Sydney Sweeney faced controversy once again when reports linking her to music executive Scooter Braun received backlash due to his controversial reputation, fallout with Taylor Swift over her masters, and ongoing boycotting efforts.