Feeling sluggish after lunch? 5 ways to boost your energy

DEBOLINA ROY
Hydrate yourself
One of the causes of tiredness in the afternoon is dehydration. Water re-establishes the balance of fluids in your body, increases circulation, and gives your brain enough oxygen immediately.
Take a brisk walk
In just 10 minutes, walking can boost your mood through the release of dopamine, a powerful chemical that increases feelings of joy. By picking up the pace at important moments, you will increase the activity of your cells, ensuring a supply of oxygen to every part of your body, which speeds up your thinking.
Choose low-glycemic snacks
Steer clear of sugary treats that lead to a spike in blood sugar. Rather, opt for healthy snacks such as whole grains, nuts, or high-fiber vegetables. These low-glycemic snacks introduce sugars into the bloodstream in a slow and steady manner.
Time your caffeine
Having a coffee is good for mental acuity but should be done wisely. Keep coffee consumption within limits and refrain from caffeine from 2 p.m. onwards so that it does not interrupt sleep at night and lead to tiredness in the morning.
Limit alcohol
Drinking alcohol is a strong sedative, especially during the middle of the day. If you steer clear of cocktails or beer at lunchtime, you can sidestep those dreadful afternoon slumps and remain alert during the rest of your workday.