Liked The Revolutionaries? 5 series you'll enjoy

DEBOLINA ROY
Bharat Ek Khoj (YouTube)
Directed by Shyam Benegal, the classic 53-episode series is based on Jawaharlal Nehru's book The Discovery of India. It deals with 5,000 years of Indian history and provides essential context about civilization resistance today.
Chandrashekhar (JioHotstar)
This biographical movie outlines how Chandra Shekhar Azad became a famous revolutionary leader. The film follows a group of young freedom fighters who chose to take violent action rather than pursue the political route.
The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (Prime Video)
Kabir Khan's historical drama about warfare showcases the battles of the soldiers who were members of the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose. The story revolves around young men, war, and patriotism against the colonial power.
1857 ki Kranti (YouTube)
Dramatizing the rebellion that laid the groundwork for future freedom movements, this classic series follows legendary leaders of the 1857 Uprising, illustrating early generations of Indian resistance and sacrifice.
Bose: Dead/Alive (JioHotstar)
Featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role of Subhas Chandra Bose, this thrilling film showcases Netaji's indomitable nature, secret activities, and the unwillingness to take the easy way for India's liberation fight.