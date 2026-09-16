5 ways to eat custard apples (sitaphal) for breakfast

Subhadrika Sen
Fresh Sitaphal: You can scoop out the fruit in a bowl, deseed it, and add some cinnamon for sweetness. Give it a good mix and eat it with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
Sitaphal smoothie: Scoop out the fresh pulp, add it to the mixer with milk/banana / yogurt. Adjust sweetness with sugar or natural sweetener as required. Strain the smoothie and drink it with your breakfast.
Fruit Bowl: Take out the sitaphal pulp and add it to a bowl of seasonal fruits like banana, apples, water chestnuts, pomegranates, and mixed berries. You may make it into an oats bowl too, or eat it just like that.
Sitaphal spread: Scoop the pulp, add ricotta / cream cheese. You may sprinkle cinnamon dust. Give it a good mix and use it as a spread on top of your warm toast, inside sandwiches, on waffles or pancakes.
Sitaphal bars: Take sitaphal pulp; add berries and nuts drizzle honey / jaggery for sweetness. Give it a good mix. Lay it flat on a tray or make round balls out of them. Roll them on grated coconut and freeze them overnight. Your sitaphal bars or laddoos are ready. You can cut the bar in different shapes and sizes before serving.