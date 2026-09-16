Six most walkable cities in the world: This Asian country has two on the list

DEBOLINA ROY
Córdoba, Spain
A new airline platform's survey claims that this marvel from Andalusia is in the first position on the ranking. Tourists can walk to famous places, like the old Jewish Quarter and the great Mezquita, in only 26 minutes.
Nagasaki, Japan
The second most walkable city in the world, Nagasaki has a low crime rate and very smooth terrain. By walking through the city’s historic port, Peace Park, and newly constructed waterfront, one can enjoy a wonderful leisurely cultural experience on foot.
Hiroshima, Japan
By merging outstanding rankings for safety with excellent city planning, Hiroshima has made walking to different places easy. Pedestrians can reach most important spots in Hiroshima, like Peace Memorial Park, in about 41 minutes.
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Located on the coast at the Strait of Messina, this city offers visitors the chance to see many local attractions in just around 25 minutes. Those who choose to walk around can experience fresh sea air, views of Mount Etna, and easy access to lots of archaeological museums.
Monte Carlo, Monaco
Monte Carlo is a supercar magnet, covering less than a square kilometre. Guests can walk between top-class casinos, harbours, and parks in 36 minutes due to urban elevators.
Tartu, Estonia
The capital city of culture in Estonia has the lowest air pollution in the world. Its 39 square kilometres are occupied by beautiful wooden-house neighbourhoods, river paths, and bright street art, since it's home to a reputed university.