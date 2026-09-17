4 creative ways to use an idli maker stand

DEBOLINA ROY
Mango Kozhukattai
Mix ripe sweet mango pulp with leftover rice, jaggery, rice flour, and cardamom powder to form a soft dough. Use modak moulds to shape and steam in an idli stand for about 8 minutes.
Idiyappam
Take the flour, hot water and ghee and make a dough. Now take the idiyappam press and put the dough into the idiyappam maker, and press the dough directly into the greased idli plates. Allow it to steam for 10 minutes. Serve the prepared Idiyappam hot with spicy vegetable dal sambar.
Zero-oil veg pakoda
Cover the cabbage, potato, onion, and capsicum with besan and rice flour mixed with spices. Boil this vegetable mixture in an idli maker, then make it crispy on a pan to get oil-free and healthy pakodas.
Dhokla
Blend gram flour, semolina, curd, lemon juice, and seasoning into the fermented batter. Steam the mixture in greased idli moulds for 15 minutes, and pour warm mustard-chilli tempering water and coriander over it before serving.