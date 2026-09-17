5 home remedies to ward off ants from sugar

DEBOLINA ROY
Bay leaves
Add some whole bay leaves within or next to your storage container. Bay leaves have a strong aroma that can repel ants and are thus considered to be among the best home remedies for ants in sugar.
Whole cloves
Cloves have a powerful smell which masks the scent trails of ants. Keeping three or four cloves inside the container prevents bugs from getting in without affecting the flavour and quality of the sugar stored in the container.
Dry red chillies
Using whole dried red chilli peppers around your food shelves and container bases will create a strong barrier. Their pungent and irritating smell acts as an effective repellent, making them one of the cheapest home remedies for ants in sugar.
Lemon slices
Lemon slices placed in the vicinity of storage distract the ants’ means of communication. The strong smell of lemon drives away the smell of food, thus creating an inhospitable setting for the pest.
Sunlight
When ants have invaded your jar, place the sugar on a clean, flat tray in sunlight. The high natural heat of the sun quickly causes the ants to scatter, without spoiling the sugar.