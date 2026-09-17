5 Times PM Modi got the fashion right on the international stage

Ujjainee Roy

The burgundy bandhgala, arriving at JFK airport (US, 2014)

Stepping off the plane in New York, he ditched standard neutrals for a rich burgundy Bandhgala. The bold wine-coloured suit made an instant splash in global menswear headlines. It set a stylish, confident tone right at the start of his high-profile US visit.

Zen all-white at Toji Temple (Japan, 2014)

During his visit to the historic Toji Temple in Kyoto, he opted for an all-white linen kurta-jacket ensemble. The pristine look was inspired by minimalist local aesthetic traditions. It blended spiritual reverence with relaxed, clean-cut sophistication.

PM Modi

Tailored black suit at the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair (Germany, 2015)

For opening the world’s largest industrial trade fair, he wore a tailored black Bandhgala suit. The crisp cuts offered a modern take on western executive formalwear. It remains one of his most timeless, universally praised business-diplomacy looks.

State dinner with President Emmanuel Macron at Chateau de Chantilly (France, 2025)

Ditching heavy formal suits, PM Modi chose to pair an ethnic ensemble with a vibrant Kani shawl with intricate Kashmiri artistry. Authentic Kashmiri Kani artistry is a centuries-old craft protected by a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Six most walkable cities in the world: This Asian country has two on the list

Grey checkered jacket during first Russia visit (Russia, 2024)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a distinctive grey checkered bandhgala suit during his high-profile bilateral meetings and interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tap here