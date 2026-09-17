How to make Rajasthani Ker Sangri at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep the ingredients
Clean and rinse the berries and beans thoroughly to remove the grime. Soak them in salty water overnight or cook them for 10 minutes to soften them. Drain them and wash them again to improve absorption of the spice mixture.
Smoke mustard oil
Heat mustard oil in a heavy pan until it smokes a little, and then reduce the heat. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida (hing) . This is a vital step which reduces the strong flavour of the oil to produce a fragrant and tasty base for the preparation.
Spice and sauté
Add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander, and the Rajasthani Ker Sangri that you had made beforehand. And sauté for three minutes over medium flame till the dry beans and forest fruits are coated with the spices and oil.
Simmer with curd
Reduce the heat and slowly add the mixture while stirring continuously so that it does not curdle. Add the salt and the amchur powder and keep cooking till the oil rises to the surface. Your delicious Rajasthani Ker Sangri is ready to be served hot with bajra roti.