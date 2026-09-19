Steal Tamannaah Bhatia’s festive look for your last-minute shopping spree

Dharitri Ganguly
Take a cue from Tamannaah Bhatia to opt for a super-lightweight, printed chiffon saree in magenta or rani pink, with a thick golden sari border. Pair it with a noodle strap pink blouse, a jacquard corset blouse in contrast colour or a transparent balloon-sleeved pink blouse if it is a little nippy in your city.
This pink, mustard yellow with dark brown and black, small and big polka chiffon saree from Karan Torani, with a deep neck blouse, and small studs is a great choice for humid daytime pandal hopping or a quick coffee break during the afternoon.
A floor-touching off-white and golden Anarkali with a full-sleeved jacket in the same colour-combination is a perfect choice for Ashtami night or even Diwali parties. Keep your accessories minimum and don't forget a classy pair of heels.
A yellow saree with multicoloured detailing is a must-buy during the festive season. Yellow just shrieks of Indian festivals. This blouse that Tamannaah sports is quite a quirky one with an off-shoulder strap. Show-off those collarbones, add a little highlighter, and accessorise it with long, sleek long danglers and a stack of chunky bangles.
The festive season is incomplete without a bright red chikankari kurta/kurta set. Here Tamannaah is wearing a full-sleeved piece, with a matching skirt palazzo and dupatta. Keep it simple with a little red bindi, a pair of jhumkas and red lips.
A dual-toned pastel saree? Check. Lightweight saree, perfect for the weather? Check. A halter neck blouse? Double check. Little flirty and lot of fun.