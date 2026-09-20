5 upcoming Garbha Night events in Kolkata

DEBOLINA ROY

Dholira-Jalsa 7

Venue: Earth Banquet, Hotel O2 Oxygen, Kaikhali

Taking place from October 17 to October 20, 2026, Dholira-Jalsa 7 guarantees four exciting days of Dandiya music, celebrity visits, DJ nights, stimulating games, entertainment, and unlimited food and drink for all the visitors.

Dandiya Mahotsav 3.0

Venue: Regenta Orkos, Kasba

This year's Dandiya Mahotsav 3.0 is taking place at Regenta Orkos, which runs from October 17 to 20, 2026, and includes four themed nights: Dandiya Raas; Disco Dhunachi; Dandiya Garbha; and Disco Dandiya Finale with music and food-themed nights.

Kolkata's Biggest Dandiya Night 2026

Venue: Realityz Club, Camac Street

Hosted by Chainriser Events & Realityz, Kolkata's Biggest Dandiya Night 2026 is all set to kick off at 4:00 PM on 17th October 2022. The event will feature DJ Chainriser's electrifying music, a variety of traditional outfits, Instagram-worthy selfies, and an exciting club environment.

Liqua Dandiya Night

Venue: Roof Top Liqua, Sector V

Taking place at the LIQUA Rooftop Lounge on October 16, 2026, from 7 PM to 11 PM, Liqua Dandiya Night combines live music with an unbelievable city view, along with live cooking stations and unlimited starters for guests.

Pankhida Raas Garba 2026

Venue: Aquatica Ground, Dhapa Manpur P

The spectacular six-day Navratri festival showcases daily performances by entertainers Shradha Mishra and DJ Karma. Enthusiasts can also keep their dancing shoes on as they come across well-known celebrities like Govinda and Sunny Leone.

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