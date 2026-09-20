5 upcoming Garbha Night events in Kolkata

DEBOLINA ROY
Dholira-Jalsa 7
Venue: Earth Banquet, Hotel O2 Oxygen, Kaikhali
Taking place from October 17 to October 20, 2026, Dholira-Jalsa 7 guarantees four exciting days of Dandiya music, celebrity visits, DJ nights, stimulating games, entertainment, and unlimited food and drink for all the visitors.
Dandiya Mahotsav 3.0
Venue: Regenta Orkos, Kasba
This year's Dandiya Mahotsav 3.0 is taking place at Regenta Orkos, which runs from October 17 to 20, 2026, and includes four themed nights: Dandiya Raas; Disco Dhunachi; Dandiya Garbha; and Disco Dandiya Finale with music and food-themed nights.
Kolkata's Biggest Dandiya Night 2026
Venue: Realityz Club, Camac Street
Hosted by Chainriser Events & Realityz, Kolkata's Biggest Dandiya Night 2026 is all set to kick off at 4:00 PM on 17th October 2022. The event will feature DJ Chainriser's electrifying music, a variety of traditional outfits, Instagram-worthy selfies, and an exciting club environment.
Liqua Dandiya Night
Venue: Roof Top Liqua, Sector V
Taking place at the LIQUA Rooftop Lounge on October 16, 2026, from 7 PM to 11 PM, Liqua Dandiya Night combines live music with an unbelievable city view, along with live cooking stations and unlimited starters for guests.
Pankhida Raas Garba 2026
Venue: Aquatica Ground, Dhapa Manpur P
The spectacular six-day Navratri festival showcases daily performances by entertainers Shradha Mishra and DJ Karma. Enthusiasts can also keep their dancing shoes on as they come across well-known celebrities like Govinda and Sunny Leone.