6 easy eye-makeup tricks for your upcoming Durga Pujo

DEBOLINA ROY
Golden hour glow
Prepare your eyelids by applying a neutral eyeshadow so that the following step will go smoothly. Apply a loose champagne gold colour in the middle of the lid. Blend the colour at the edges with a blending brush. Finish the look with mascara that adds length.
Classic winged liner
Apply a thin line to the upper eyelid using a smudge-proof black liquid eyeliner, directing the line outwards at the outer corner of the eye, creating a sharp look to make your eyes appear much bigger for the long night ahead.
Soft smoky copper
Apply warm copper eyeshadow all over the lid. Use a brown kohl pencil to apply kohl on the lower lash line and blend it in to achieve a sexy, smoky finish that is perfect for party nights out.
Vibrant teal splash
Apply a vivid teal kajal pencil on your lower waterline to provide a bold splash of colour. Place a touch of soft silver highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes and cover upper eyelid with an elegant teal colour.
Shimmery cut crease
Use a dark brown shade to define the area around your eyes before cutting the crease with a concealer. After applying the glue, add silver glitter over the bare part of your eyelid for a shiny look that sparkles awesomely on your eyelids.
Foxy neutral stroke
To elongate your eyes, draw a fine line from the inner corner of your eye to the outer corner, with a little flick at the end. This simple yet efficient trick is sure to give an instant appearance of a lift, in line with modern festive trends.