7 most viral Bigg Boss fights of all time

DEBOLINA ROY
Dolly Bindra vs. Manoj Tiwari, Season 4
Dolly Bindra, the kitchen head of the house, was embroiled in a fierce argument with Manoj Tiwari about breakfast eggs. Her fierce statement, "Baap pe jaana nahi," became an overnight sensation.
Pooja Mishra vs. Shonali Nagrani, Season 5
Pooja Mishra was really upset with a wiper, and she kicked the bin dramatically while threatening Shonali Nagrani. In the process, her standout phrase, "You are asking for it," became a worldwide hit meme among reality show aficionados.
Vishal Aditya Singh vs. Madhurima Tuli, Season 13
Former couple Vishal and Madhurima could no longer contain their rage when it grew too intense to handle. After Vishal splashed water, Madhurima grabbed a frying pan from the kitchen and hit Vishal, resulting in her immediate eviction. It is one of the most viral Bigg Boss fights till now
Sidharth Shukla vs. Asim Riaz, Season 13
Once regarded as trusted friends, Asim and Sidharth quickly turned into possible enemies. Fans could not stop watching the drama unfold, as the duo constantly pushed each other, shouted insults at each other, and confronted each other aggressively.
Karishma Tanna vs. Gautam Gulati, Season 8
While Karishma was completing the endurance task, she applied chilli paste to Gautam, which resulted in the most viral meme, 'Mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss'. His melodramatic cries and tantrums, along with his pain and suffering, created waves among fans.
Kushal Tandon vs. VJ Andy, Season 7
Kushal Tandon came in support of Gauahar Khan when VJ Andy made rude comments about her stuff. The issue became an argument when Kushal smacked Andy, which astonished everyone in the house.
Farhana Bhatt vs. Baseer Ali, Season 19
A simple clash over poha grew into significant damage to property. After Farhana dirtied Baseer’s bed, he went ahead and threw her belongings away, which prompted Farhana to step on Baseer’s bed with her shoes full of mud.