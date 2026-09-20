Top 5 upcoming Garbha night events in Mumbai

DEBOLINA ROY
Navratri Utsav
Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC
This nine-night event from 11th October to 19th October will feature Falguni Pathak and will be held in an indoor and air-conditioned Jio World Convention Centre. The participants will enjoy a carpet floor where they could enjoy the Maha Aarti and there will be VIP Pods available too.
Dome Dandiya Nites 2026
Venue: Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli
Enter a dynamic garba venue filled with people, dresses, and exciting live performers. Attendees can feast on delicious festive food while dancing to their favourite songs as the music plays through the night.
Raas Utsav Pre Navratri - Naitik Nagda
Venue: Richardson and Cruddas Ltd Mulund
Attend these three fun-filled nights with popular percussionist and artist Naitik Nagda. The grand event is marked by a great traditional ambience, exuberant live drumming, mouthwatering food stalls, and an intriguing crowd.
Epitome Live Presents The White Garba
Venue: SVP Stadium, Worli
The event organized by Epitome Live is an exciting event that features Kinjal Dave. Essentially, the all-day setup revolves around an all-white theme. The dancers will also wear only white dresses and can enjoy selected flea markets along with tasty food options.
Navil Navratri 2026
Venue: FPH Garware hall Mahalaxmi
This exciting festival, which boasts the live band STARBEATS, is packed with energetic music, great celebration and plenty of Garba Masti. In addition to dancing away at one's leisure, guests will also be able to win competitions during the night.