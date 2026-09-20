Why do Indian trains come in different colours?

Bristi Dey
Ever wondered why Indian trains come in so many colours? While the choices may seem random, they often have a story behind them. The colours have evolved over the years through changing designs, experiments and the introduction of different types of coaches.
Blue: Belonging to the older generation of ICF coaches, blue is the colour that seems to have become synonymous with Indian railways. These are mostly used for sleeper class and general coaches, which make up the bulk of long-distance trains. These somehow also represent affordability and accessibility.
Red: A more modern generation coaches, red is associated with superfast and AC trains in the Indian railways. It is linked to premium comfortable coaches that are often seen in long-distance trains. These also feature better interiors and amenities compared to standard blue coaches.
Green: These were mostly introduced for a premium experience in economic coaches. The colour typically is reserved for Garib Rath trains and certain special services.
Yellow: These often the sleeper trains which run for shorter distances with Non AC coaches. The yellow colour is distinctive and often helps passengers quickly identify regular coaches. Another type of yellow alongside stripes are used for brake vans, parcel vans, or coaches with specific operational roles.
White: In the past few years, as development saw the light of day in the railway business, modern trains like Vande Bharat have reduced travel time to a minimum. These are often white which not only distinguishes them from regular ones as being premium but also showcases chic and minimalist symbol of luxury. These are also a trainset where the engine is a continuous bogie
FAQs
- The colours don't specifically indicate any particular role in Indian Railways. The paint is often a visible sign of India's transition from older rolling stock to newer coach technology.
- The ‘X’ sign at the end of a train indicates the last coach, helping railway staff confirm that the complete train has passed through and no coaches have become detached along the way.