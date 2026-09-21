5 ways to motivate yourself to do physical activities every day

Subhadrika Sen
Choose an activity you like: This is the first and most important step. Carefully choose where your interest lies else a wrong choice can de-motivate you after a few days. Pick from cycling, walking, jogging, swimming, running, tennis, badminton and many other sports and activities.
Choose the best time of the day to relax: Doing physical activities should not feel like a mandatory goal you have to check from your daily to-do list. Pick a time when you are most energetic and full of life so that you can concentrate without any hindrances and spend some me-time too. The best times are after you wake up in the morning or before bed.
Set smaller goals: One cannot enter pro mode overnight. Start by persuading yourself to undertake a physical activity of your choice for 10 minutes a day. Then slowly increase the timing to 15 minutes to 30 minutes or even an hour at max, depending on availability of time.
Use external motivators: Apart from training your mind to undertake physical activities, plug in your favorite song, or a podcast or audio book you wanted to listen to, so that you get into the rhythm while doing the activity.
Find an activity partner: If much of your motivation in undertaking anything comes from doing it with friends and family, then find an activity partner and keep motivating each other daily.
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