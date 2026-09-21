5 ways to remove makeup from clothes last-minute

Bristi Dey
Micellar water
Dab a little onto the stain with a cotton pad and gently blot, then rinse it with cold water. Avoid rubbing, which can spread the makeup. It works the best with lipstick, eyeshadow and mascara stains.
Shaving cream
Take a spray of shaving cream and apply a small amount on the stain, leave it for a few minutes and gently blot before rinsing. This works like magic with foundation or concealer stains.
Makeup/ nailpolish remover
Dab an acetone-free nail polish remover on a cotton ball and dab on the nailpolish stain. Avoid acetone on delicate or synthetic fabrics, as it can worsen the damage. Wash it out with cold water.
Laundry detergent
Rub a small amount of liquid detergent onto the stain, let it sit for a few minutes and wash as usual. Most makeup stains, particularly set-in or stubborn foundation and concealer marks are best sorted out with this.
Dish soap
One of the best removers, this one helps with oily or creamy makeup, especially liquid foundation, concealer and cream blush. Apply little amount directly to the stain, gently work it in with your fingers, then rinse with cold water.