How to make chicken a la kiev at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the herb butter
Mix a softened stick of butter with chopped parsley, garlic, salt, thyme and oregano, so that everything is properly incorporated. Once you have mixed your compound butter, you can pour it into a piping bag or roll it into a log and refrigerate it.
Stuff the chicken breast
Make horizontal cuts across each boneless chicken breast to create pockets and season the insides lightly. Fill the cavity with the solid garlic butter filling by piping it, then roll up the meat over the filling tightly to seal the edges.
Double-coat for crunch
Prepare three shallow containers that include flour, whisked eggs, and breadcrumbs. Coat the filled rolls in flour, dip them into the eggs, and roll them in breadcrumbs, repeating the process twice.
Fry to perfection
In a thick-bottomed pan, heat the oil. Once heated, put the rolls into the pan. Deep-fry them until they become golden brown in colour and the chicken is cooked through. Then, let them drain for some time before serving hot.