How to prepare your gut for all the festive bingeing?

Dharitri Ganguly
Pre-game with probiotics
Start loading up on natural probiotics like curd, buttermilk, or fermented foods a week before the festivities begin. Strengthening your gut microbiome beforehand makes digesting rich, heavy meals much easier.
Never skip pre-party hydration
Dehydration is often mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and consume a glass of warm water or coconut water right before heading to a celebration.
Keep moving between meals
Avoid sliding straight into a food coma after a feast. Take a brisk 10-to-15-minute walk after meals to aid gastric motility and prevent sluggish digestion.
Master the art of portion pacing
Enjoy your festive favorites, but pace yourself. Fill half your plate with lighter items first, take small bites, and chew slowly to give your brain time to register fullness before reaching for seconds.
Sip digestive teas post-feast
End heavy nights with a warm cup of herbal tea. Infusions made with fennel seeds (saunf), ginger, or peppermint help relax the digestive tract and reduce immediate bloating.
Eat a protein-rich snack before you go
Heading to a party on an empty stomach leads to instant bingeing. Eat a small, protein- or fiber-rich snack—like a handful of almonds, a boiled egg, or a fruit—to stabilise your blood sugar before arrival.