10 Indian celebs fans want to see on Bigg Boss

DEBOLINA ROY
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget is popular for her outstanding work on television shows such as Dil Mil Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh and has a huge fan base. It has been long awaited by the audience to see her in Bigg Boss.
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani, a well-known personality on Hindi television, is famous for successful serials like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Naagin. He also won the first season of Rise and Fall.
Yogesh Rawat
Yogesh Rawat, an internet celebrity well-known for his viral videos and creativity, has amassed a loyal fan following through shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Lock Upp. His supporters are excited to see what he does in Bigg Boss.
Akanksha Chaudhary
Akanksha Choudhary has steadily captured public attention through her Splitsvilla. She was in the same season as Yogesh. People saw a spark between them. But then Yogesh's ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, came into the picture and sparked a huge controversy
Akanksha Chamola
Akanksha Chamola grabbed the limelight while appearing in Lock Upp when she announced her divorce publicly. Her former spouse Gaurav Khanna has been the winner of Bigg Boss 19. All her fans are eagerly waiting for her grand entry.
Shreya Kalra
Shreya Kalra gained immense national recognition during her time on the reality show Lock Upp. Recognized for her bold personality traits, frank views, and an eye for drawing public attention, her anticipated re-entry will surely create a sensation among audiences.
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor is a famous figure among the youth and is remembered due to her lead appearances in shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Her fans are eager to see how she behaves under great pressure in the reality show.
Faisal Shaikh
Known widely as Mr. Faisu, Faisal Shaikh is a huge digital star who has wowed audiences with his stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also previously appeared in the first season of celebrity Master Chef.
Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora is a name everyone remembers, thanks to her viral Kachha Badam dance. People wish to see her on screen because she is bound to attract a great audience. She was also a part of Lock Upp season 1.
Elnaaz Norouzi
Elnaaz Norouzi is an internationally recognised actress and model known for her work in Sacred Games and Made in Heaven. She was also the Internet's most-loved traitor from Amazon Prime's show The Traitors.