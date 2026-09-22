5 easy ways to remove turmeric stains from your kitchen surfaces

Atreyee Poddar
Stains from turmeric are much less long-lasting than they look. You don't need harsh chemicals or a whole kitchen makeover because curcumin, the pigment responsible for that prominent colour, dissolves in oil and alcohol and fades in sunlight. Here are five easy fixes.
Dish soap and warm water
Wipe the spill while it's still fresh. Warm water, a squirt of dish soap and a cloth are usually all you need, since the soap cuts through the oil that's carrying the colour. Rinse and dry. This works on counters, tiles and steel, and most of the time you can stop here.
Direct sunlight
Sunlight is the best for plastic tiffins, storage boxes and chopping boards, which soak up turmeric more than anything else in the kitchen. Wash them as usual, then set them in direct sunlight for a few hours. The yellow fades by itself. It's slow, but there's no scrubbing involved. If the day is cloudy, just try again tomorrow.
Rubbing alcohol
If soap didn't remove the stain, wipe it with a cotton ball dipped in isopropyl alcohol, then rinse with water. It is inexpensive and effective on steel, laminate, and the majority of plastics.
White vinegar or lemon juice
Wipe it on, wait five to ten minutes, scrub lightly and rinse. Keep it away from marble and granite, though. The acid dulls natural stone, and that damage is harder to fix than a yellow mark.
Hydrogen peroxide or a melamine sponge
Apply 3% hydrogen peroxide to old stains on white or light surfaces, let it sit for ten to fifteen minutes, and then rinse. If there is any colour on the surface, check a hidden corner first because it bleaches the pigment. An excellent substitute for tiles and laminate is a damp melamine sponge.