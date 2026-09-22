5 types of gully cricket played in India

Dharitri Ganguly
The classic gully or alley cricket
Setting: Narrow residential lanes, dead-end streets.
Features: Played with a standard or light tennis ball, with live walls runs/out rules, no LBW, and one-tip-one-hand catch out.
Tape-ball cricket
Setting: Suburban open plots, empty lots, school grounds.
Features: Played with a tennis ball wrapped tightly with electrical tape, this process makes the ball mimic a leather-ball swing and heavy pace. Tape-ball cricket is often played during competitive local tournaments.
Box cricket
Setting: Enclosed indoor/outdoor artificial turfs, netted compounds.
Features: Played with soft, light tennis ball, the perimeter nets in the game keep ball live; hitting the nets/roof carries specific run/out penalties.
Rooftop/terrace cricket
Setting: Building rooftops or flat terraces.
Features: Played with a light tennis ball or plastic ball, there remains a high risk of losing balls. In this game, hitting parapet, edge or down straight off-limits zones means out.
Maidan/open-ground casual cricket
Setting: Large public parks, community fields or maidan.
Features: Played with a hard tennis ball or old cork/leather ball, this game involves fewer spatial wall-rules, wider fielders, closer to formal rules adapted for quick 8/10-over sides.