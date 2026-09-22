5 types of gully cricket played in India

Dharitri Ganguly

The classic gully or alley cricket

Setting: Narrow residential lanes, dead-end streets.

Features: Played with a standard or light tennis ball, with live walls runs/out rules, no LBW, and one-tip-one-hand catch out.

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Tape-ball cricket

Setting: Suburban open plots, empty lots, school grounds.

Features: Played with a tennis ball wrapped tightly with electrical tape, this process makes the ball mimic a leather-ball swing and heavy pace. Tape-ball cricket is often played during competitive local tournaments.

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Box cricket

Setting: Enclosed indoor/outdoor artificial turfs, netted compounds.

Features: Played with soft, light tennis ball, the perimeter nets in the game keep ball live; hitting the nets/roof carries specific run/out penalties.

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Rooftop/terrace cricket

Setting: Building rooftops or flat terraces.

Features: Played with a light tennis ball or plastic ball, there remains a high risk of losing balls. In this game, hitting parapet, edge or down straight off-limits zones means out.

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Maidan/open-ground casual cricket

Setting: Large public parks, community fields or maidan.

Features: Played with a hard tennis ball or old cork/leather ball, this game involves fewer spatial wall-rules, wider fielders, closer to formal rules adapted for quick 8/10-over sides.

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