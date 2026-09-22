How to make Maharashtrian-style thecha pulao at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Temper the spices and peanuts
Take oil or ghee in a thick-bottomed vessel and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and crunchy peanuts. Sauté until the seeds splutter and the peanuts are golden brown and aromatic.
Sauté the fresh vegetables
Pour in some onions, tomatoes, and chopped potatoes into the frying pan. Let it simmer on medium heat until the potatoes are cooked to a soft texture, which adds a flavourful base to your dish
Include paneer and spicy thecha
Stir in the cubes of paneer slowly and cook gently for a minute. After that, mix in the hot green chilli paste, garlic, cloves, and coriander in a mortar pestle. Doing this step guarantees the original spicy taste of Maharashtrian style thecha pulao.
Combine rice and serve hot
Take the pan and add the cooked rice, ensuring that every single grain of rice is coated without crushing it. Sprinkle salt over the rice and let it simmer on low heat for two minutes. Finally, garnish with fresh coriander.