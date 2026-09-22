What should you do when another dog bites your dog?

Dharitri Ganguly
Ensure immediate safety
Do not put your hands near either dog's mouth or collar during a fight, rather use a physical barrier (a board, heavy blanket) or a loud noise to interrupt. Once separated, move your dog far away from the other animal before checking for injuries.
Stay calm and check your dog
Dogs pick up on human adrenaline, which can spike their panic and shock. Speak softly and move slowly as you approach your dog, but be cautious because even a gentle dog may bite out of severe pain or fear.
Swap details with the owner
Get the owner's name, phone number, and address, ask for proof of rabies vaccination, and don't forget to take a quick photo of the owner and their dog if they become uncooperative.
Take photos and gather evidence
Take clear photos of your dog's injuries, torn gear, or damaged clothing, note the exact location, date, and time of the attack. Get contact details from any bystanders who witnessed the incident.
Inspect for hidden wounds
Canine teeth act like ice picks, and can make small punctures hiding deep tissue damage beneath the fur. You can gently feel for wet spots, swelling, tenderness, or hidden bleeding. Wrap open wounds in a clean cloth or towel with gentle pressure.
Visit a Vet right away
Always see a vet, even if the punctures look minor. Dog mouths carry bacteria that cause severe infections, abscesses, or tissue death within 24–48 hours. Your vet will flush the wounds, prescribe antibiotics, and evaluate for internal trauma.
File an official report
Report the bite to local animal control or police. Keep all veterinary bills, treatment records, and pharmacy receipts. Reporting creates an official record to protect other pets in your community.