4 vastu rules you should follow while designing your balcony

DEBOLINA ROY

Build in auspicious directions

Build your balcony facing either the north, east or northeast for good fortune. Balconies located in the north direction bring continuous financial prosperity, while balconies oriented in the east direction bring good health and new opportunities in life.

Choose the right plants

Embellish the eastern and northern areas with some low-growing shrubs or houseplants useful for regulating energy flow. Leave the southern and western regions for the planting of tall, bushy vegetation, which serves to prevent harmful waves and ensures balance.

Smart furniture and seating placement

Make sure to place your wooden chairs in the southwest corner of your terrace. If you are considering putting up a relaxing swing, make sure it faces the northwest side so that the direction you swing is either north or eastwards.

Maintain slopes and proper shapes

Make the balcony or terrace a straight rectangular shape. The floor slope must be slightly inclined towards the northeast so that all the waste can flow from anywhere in the south to either the east or the west in the northeast direction.

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