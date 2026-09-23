5 ways to aesthetically arrange your sofa and coffee table

Subhadrika Sen
Mind the space: Leave enough space between the sofa and the coffee table for people to walk in between them without making the area feel small.
Perfect Proportions: While you may not have an exact match for your sofa and coffee table, make sure that the two are at least in the right proportions depending on the size of the sofa. The coffee table size should always be at least one or two third smaller than the size of the sofa.
Functional priority: If your sofa has throws, blankets and vibrant pillows, then why should the coffee table be bare? Stack some magazines or books, keep a coaster to place your coffee mug and you can add a touch of green by placing a small indoor potted plant. Also leave some actual space on the table in case you have to write something urgently.
Chats and Conversation: The height of the coffee table is important not only in proportion to the sofa but what’s opposite it. Sometimes you create a conversation zone by placing the coffee table centre to the sofa, armchair, floor rest, etc. In this case, the coffee table may be asymmetrical but should be of appropriate size to go with all the elements.
Rug-ed arrangement: One of the things that really bind the sofa and the coffee table is a rug. Not only does it provide an aesthetic look but also keeps the arrangement together.
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