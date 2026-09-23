Is cortado bad for your health? What you should know

Dharitri Ganguly
A traditional cortado is not inherently bad for your health. In fact, for most people, it fits well into a healthy, balanced diet.
Originating in Spain, a cortado consists of equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk (typically 2 oz of espresso to 2 oz of milk, making a small 4 oz beverage). The word cortado comes from the Spanish verb cortar ("to cut"), referring to the milk cutting through the acidity of the espresso.
Benefits
A cortado is rich in antioxidants. Espresso contains high levels of polyphenols and chlorogenic acid, which help reduce inflammation and protect against oxidative stress. It is also low in calories and sugar, providing a cognitive and metabolic boost quite often. The small amount of milk offers a touch of protein and fat, smoothing out the coffee's bitterness without feeling heavy, giving you a feeling of satiety without overfilling.
Things to note
High caffeine levels
A standard cortado uses a double shot of espresso, containing roughly 120–150 mg of caffeine, and consuming multiple cortados a day can quickly add up toward the recommended daily caffeine limit of 400 mg.
The dairy sensitivity
Made traditionally with whole cow's milk, it can cause digestive discomfort for those with lactose intolerance or milk allergies (though plant-based milk substitutes work well).
The acid sensitivity
The concentrated espresso base may trigger acid reflux or stomach irritation in sensitive individuals, though the steamed milk helps buffer this effect compared to straight espresso.
Adding sweeteners
Adding flavoured syrups, sugar, or condensed milk converts this low-calorie beverage into a sweet dessert drink with higher caloric impact.