5 coffee plantations in India that turn every cup into a brew-tiful experience

Coffee plantations in India have traditionally been associated with the hilly regions of South India, which have an ideal climate and soil for growing Arabica and Robusta coffee. The history of Indian coffee dates back to 1670, when Baba Budan, a Sufi saint, introduced coffee seeds from Yemen in Chikmagalur. Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu produce most of India's coffee. Here are five coffee plantations you can visit.
The Tamara gives one of the most hands-on experiences with coffee. You can pluck the coffee berries during the harvesting season, pulp, blend, and roast the beans to come up with your very own coffee blend to take back home. There is a tour which will show you around their 180-acre plantation that grows coffee, pepper, and cardamom. There is also an option for a coffee bean spa treatment.
Old Kent Estates provides a chance to see the lifestyle of a coffee grower. The 200-acre colonial farm produces coffee, cardamom, and pepper plants that thrive under the shade of old rosewood and silver oak trees. One can tour around the estate and learn about the plantation history. At the end of the tour, one gets to taste the unique speciality coffee produced on the estate, which is normally exported to Italy.
Halli Berri has cultivated coffee in the Baba Budan hills of Karnataka since 1948. It is a woman-owned enterprise that is also Rainforest Alliance Certified for environmentally friendly cultivation practices. Tourists visiting the place can take a tour of the coffee plantation and look out for the birds on the way. Chikmagalur tourists may also visit the quaint Coffee Barn Café to have a cup of coffee while viewing the surroundings.
The Pepper Trail is located on a 200-acre plantation that grows coffee, tea, and spices. The plantation is open to visitors who can experience the estate by travelling in a canoe, a coracle, a bicycle, or a jeep. Accommodation at the Pepper Trail consists of an old colonial bungalow that is 140 years old and a treehouse that is situated 40 feet off the ground.
Rajakkad Estate brings some history into the coffee equation. Tourists have the option of taking an organized tour of the coffee and spice plantations and farm, doing some ridge walking, or simply relaxing with a good book in a hammock. The atmosphere ensures that the cup of coffee is enjoyed in an environment that allows for a more leisurely experience of the plantation.