Navratri 2026 colour guide: What each day's shade really means

Atreyee Poddar
Grab your chaniya choli and clear your closet because Navratri 2026 kicks off on October 11 and runs through Vijayadashami on October 20, and as always, the nine-night festival comes with its own colour calendar. Each day honours a different form of Goddess Durga, and the shade assigned to it isn't just for the 'gram — it's meant to channel a specific kind of energy. Here's your day-by-day cheat sheet.
Day 1 - Yellow, for Maa Shailputri
The festival opens on a bright note. Yellow is the colour of joy and fresh starts, fitting for a day dedicated to the daughter of the mountains stepping into her power.
Day 2 - Green, for Maa Brahmacharini
Green signals growth and renewal — think of it as Navratri's version of a "new season, new you" moment, honouring the goddess of penance and devotion.
Day 3 - Grey, for Maa Chandraghanta
An unexpected pick for a party season, but grey represents strength held in balance — the calm-but-fierce energy of the goddess famed for battling evil with a crescent moon on her brow.
Day 4 - Orange, for Maa Kushmanda
Warm, radiant, impossible to miss — orange mirrors the goddess believed to have created the universe with her smile, radiating courage and warmth.
Day 5 - White, for Maa Skandamata
The midpoint brings a palette cleanse. White stands for purity and clarity, a breather before the festival's second half, honouring the mother of warrior-god Skanda.
Day 6 - Red, for Maa Katyayani
Bold, fierce, unmissable. Red is passion and determination in its purest form, worn for the fearless warrior goddess.
Day 7 - Royal Blue, for Maa Kalaratri
The "dark night" goddess gets a regal, jewel-toned shade — royal blue reads as stability and quiet richness, a counterpoint to her fierce reputation.
Day 8 - Pink, for Maa Mahagauri
Ashtami calls for softness. Pink is compassion and charm, marking the goddess of peace and serenity.
Day 9 - Purple, for Maa Siddhidatri
The grand finale goes regal. Purple signals ambition, nobility, and spiritual accomplishment, closing out the nine forms of Durga in style.