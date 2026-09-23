Navratri 2026 colour guide: What each day's shade really means

Grab your chaniya choli and clear your closet because Navratri 2026 kicks off on October 11 and runs through Vijayadashami on October 20, and as always, the nine-night festival comes with its own colour calendar. Each day honours a different form of Goddess Durga, and the shade assigned to it isn't just for the 'gram — it's meant to channel a specific kind of energy. Here's your day-by-day cheat sheet.