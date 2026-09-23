What is ectoin, the new retinol taking over skincare?

Dharitri Ganguly

Move over, harsh actives, because a gentler alternative to retinol is here. Meet Ectoin, the skincare secret that is taking the beauty world by storm.

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What exactly is Ectoin?

Ectoin is an amino acid derivative produced by extremophilic microorganisms. These organisms survive in earth's harshest environments, from salty lakes, deserts, to deep-sea vents, thanks to Ectoin's protective shield.

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How Ectoin works 

Ectoin binds water molecules around itself to form a protective hydro-complex. This creates a physical shield on your skin cells, locking in deep moisture while blocking environmental stressors like UV radiation and pollution.

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Similar benefits, but zero stings

While Retinol speeds up cell turnover, it can cause peeling, redness, and irritation. Ectoin achieves youthful, firm, and radiant skin by protecting and repairing the skin barrier rather than stressing it.

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Ectoin: A multi-tasking skincare powerhouse

Ectoin promotes deep hydration, and can outperform hyaluronic acid in long-term moisture retention. It is also said to reduce fine lines by strengthening the skin matrix, calming inflammation, soothing redness, eczema, and rosacea. It is also said to protect one's skin barrier from blue light and pollution protection.

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Universal and easy to pair

Anyone, having any skin type, especially sensitive or barrier-damaged skin, can use it, and can be included both in the morning and night. One can layer it with everything, including AHA/BHAs, Vitamin C, and yes, even Retinol!

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