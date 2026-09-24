5 upcoming new malls in Kolkata

Ujjainee Roy
Phoenix Grand Victoria Mall (EM Bypass / Alipore Extension)
Spread over roughly 7.5 acres, this mega-retail project by The Phoenix Mills Group is set to become one of Kolkata's largest premium shopping destinations. Designed to bring international luxury and high-street brands under one roof, it will feature extensive fashion, beauty, and lifestyle anchors. The development also includes a large-format food court, fine-dining precincts, and an ultra-modern multi-screen multiplex.
Upcoming Forum Mall Extension (Bhowanipore / Central Kolkata)
The Forum Group is expanding its presence in central Kolkata by developing a modern extension to complement its flagship retail centre on Elgin Road. The new commercial and retail layout focuses on boutique luxury, niche lifestyle labels, and gourmet food experiences. Designed with contemporary architectural elements, it aims to cater to the high-density, affluent catchment area of South-Central Kolkata.
Acropolis South Mall, Joka
The upcoming Acropolis South Mall in Joka is expected to add approximately 3.5 lakh sq ft of retail space to Kolkata's southern suburbs. JLL expects a new mall of around 3 lakh sq ft to be completed in Joka in 2026, though the exact timeline and specifications should be cross-checked with the developer before publication.
Bay Town, New Town
Bay Town is a mixed-use development planned in New Town, with approximately 1.8 lakh sq ft of retail space. Unlike a conventional standalone mall, the project forms part of a larger mixed-use development, reflecting New Town's evolution into a residential, commercial and lifestyle hub.
Peerless Trayam, New Town
Another mixed-use retail development in New Town, Peerless Trayam is expected to contribute around 1.6 lakh sq ft of retail space. Its addition is part of the wider expansion of organised retail in New Town and the Rajarhat corridor, where residential and commercial development continues to create new consumer catchments.
5 corners of the house you must not forget while putting up festive decorations