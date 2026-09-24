5 ways to decorate a rented house without making any permanent changes

Subhadrika Sen
Rug hugs: Rugs can change the whole look of a room. If the room is pastel or white, then use deep coloured rug layers or rattan mats to give it an earthy feel.
Plant attack: Use various colours, shades and sizes of potted plants to decorate a room. These can be used to decorate your balcony or stack them on the ground or a shelf. These indoor plants will not just colour vibrancy but also help in ventilation.
Curtain power: Use contrast curtains to add a pop of colour to your rooms. If the room is white/light shade then use dark fabrics and vice versa. Instead of using monotonous single colour curtains, try experimenting with quirky and patterned ones.
Light it up: When you cannot make permanent changes to the room, light plays an important part. Use battery lights in large numbers. Do DIY lampshades. Try hanging fairy lights across the room, which you can lightly tape or hang around existing furniture.
Sustainable decor: Use easily removable designer stickers, flowers, leaves, candles and rangoli powders to decorate the house. These can be easily washed away the next day without leaving any trace.