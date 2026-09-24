6 Unknown trivia to help tackle seasonal illness

Subhadrika Sen
Keeping indoor air moist: Your nasal passages filter the air your inhale. Thus, keep the indoor air moist by ventilating the room or keeping purifying indoor plants. This makes the nasal activities more comfortable during seasonal changes.
Hydration is necessary: Keep the body well hydrated during seasonal changes and if you feel a little uneasy. A well hydrated body means the bodily fluids and mucus are secreted which helps the body function normally and fight disease causing micro-organisms.
Natural remedies aren’t always safe: While it is majorly understood that natural remedies are the best solution to illnesses, it may not always be true. You need to understand if your body is accepting and reacting positively to the natural remedy. Moreover, medicines and natural remedies may hinder in each other’s work so ideally choose one path of cure after consultation.
Differentiate between allergies and illness: Mostly during monsoons, moulds can grow in hidden corners of your place and compel you to mimic illness. It may just be a simple allergy to mould but you might think it’s a virus and start antibiotics and other medicines. Thus, do deep cleaning and double-check our house corners every day.
Thorough hand-washing: Even if you hands do not look dirty, you must wash them well during season change. Most of the bacteria and virus enters the body through the hands. Thus, it should be kept clean.
Persistent cough: Cough may linger even when fever or other symptoms have gone. This does not mean that you are still suffering from the bacteria/ virus. Thus, here is where your natural remedies might be effective instead of loading yourself with pills and stress.