8 ways to utilise the space under your stairs

Subhadrika Sen
Custom utility cabinets: Design custom cabinets which fit in the angles and space. These cabinets may have transparent glass and used as a showcase or have covered panes to hide utility storage inside.
Build your library: If you love to read then this is the best space you can get to build you mini library and store all things related to books.
Home office: See if you can accommodate a table with a couple of plugs underneath in the space. This would allow you make space for your laptop, notebooks, and mobile phones including charging stations. You may have a permanent or temporary seating arrangement.
Wardrobe Storage: Many a times you need space to store your winter wardrobe, coats, jackets, boots or simply your shoe collection. This can be one of the places to build extra storage.
Beverage station: Add a small table and charging plugs. Place your tea/ coffee maker along with your collection of the beverage and fancy cups. Your cosy beverage station is ready
Make your art gallery: If you love collecting art, then start creating your own display gallery. This would decorate an often neglected space.
Pet station: Store your pet’s clothes, shoes, leash, food and other utilities.
Pantry: If you are a chef, love to cook or host people regularly and need space to store the ingredients then turn the space under the stairs to your expanded pantry.