Why is your aloo paratha breaking? 4 mistakes to avoid

DEBOLINA ROY
Incorrect texture of the dough
If you knead dry or crumbly dough, the finished dough can crack around the filling. It helps to keep the dough soft, smooth, and elastic and add warm water gradually to the dough, letting it rest for 20 minutes before rolling.
Leaving excessive filling moisture
The excess moisture in grated vegetables produces internal pressure that can pop the shells open. Therefore, it is important to properly squeeze the filling mix, so there is no excess liquid in the mixture that affects the dough structure.
Overstuffing the dough
Overstuffing causes excessive stress on the casing of the dough. Apply enough filling so that the edges seal easily without having to worry about rupturing or bursting while being rolled out.
Pressing down too much
Extra dough left at the seal creates a thick centre that makes for an uneven roll. Cut off excess dough after folding the edges to create a smooth surface that rolls without accidentally tearing.