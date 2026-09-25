10 celebrities fans want to see on the next season on Khatron Ke Khiladi

DEBOLINA ROY
Rajat Bedi
He is a legendary actor and film producer who reigned during the 90s and 2000s. He has played the villain in hit films such as Koi... Mil Gaya, Partner, Indian, and Khakee. He has reappeared some time back in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Rajat Dalal
A famous powerlifter, fitness coach, and influential social media figure from Faridabad, India. He achieved a world record in raw lifting with a deadlift of 302 kg in the junior division and has appeared on television.
Jiya Shankar
She started her career with TV shows like Queen Hain Hum, Kaatelal and Sons, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Pishachini. She was also the lead actress in the hit Marathi film Ved.
Ayesha Khan
She has worked in the Telugu and Bollywood film industries. She rose to fame through her popular dance number, Shararaat, in Dhurandhar and made a significant entry into the world of fame through Bigg Boss.
Eisha Singh
Eisha has emerged as one of the well-known faces of Hindi television and has starred in major daily soaps like Ishq Subhan Allah, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Sirf Tum, thereby establishing a strong fan base.
Anurag Dobhal
A well-known moto-vlogger and digital creator based in India. He increased his popularity even more when he appeared on Bigg Boss 17 and posted a number of videos accusing his wife of different things. He also tried to commit suicide in a live stream.
Digvijay Singh Rathee
An MMA fighter, fitness enthusiast, and reality TV star who achieved notable fame through MTV Splitsvilla X5 and various other extreme television shows. His tactical and smart style of play, as well as his fitness level, contributed to his popularity among the youth.
Uorfi Javed
She is a unique trendsetter on social media and a style diva who went viral for out-of-the-box DIY couture. She recently played the mischief-maker in the latest season of Splitsvilla. She also won the first season of Traitors.
Elvish Yadav
A unique social media sensation and style icon, who went from being an actor in several Hindi television serials to becoming a digital icon. He won Bigg Boss OTT season 2, participated in Laughter Chef season 1 and 2.
Baseer Ali
A top reality TV star and youth icon who became a household name on MTV India after winning the reality show Splitsvilla X. Apart from this, the star has been a finalist or strong competitor in other shows such as Roadies Rising and Ace of Space.