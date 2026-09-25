5 easy steps to make chilli pickle at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Slice & prep
Begin by washing and drying your fresh green chillies. Then, remove the stems and cut them into thin slices of about one centimetre in thickness. It is crucial to dry your fresh chillies well, as excess moisture could spoil your freshly prepared homemade chilli pickle.
Toast & grind
Slightly roast the whole mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds in a dry pan until they smell fragrant. Once cooled down, they should be coarsely ground using a mortar and pestle. Add this spice combination to your prepared slices of chilli.
Combine salt and citrus
Sprinkle the spicy peppers with sea salt and some fresh lime juice. Mix everything well. Quality salt maintains freshness naturally, while citrus provides the needed tang and acidity to temper the spiciness.
Infuse warm oil & spices
Warm a bit of sunflower oil, then combine with good turmeric and fragrant asafoetida and take it off the heat to do the blooming process without burning your spices. Once completely cooled, pour the golden mixture over your homemade chilli pickle.
Pack and store
Fill the glass jar with the mixture tightly and securely close it with the lid. Let it rest in a cool place, allowing the blend of flavours to work its magic for a month.