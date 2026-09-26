6 ways to utilise the space under your bed

Subhadrika Sen
Wardrobe Storage: One of the most common ways to utilize the space is by storing extra or seasonal wardrobe.
Shoe space: If you are a shoe addict and fall short of space to store them, then keep them under your bed. Vacuum pack them and store them so that they do not get damaged.
House linens: Are you always in two minds about finding space to store the extra linens and seasonal of festive home decors? Now, you know where they can fit.
Travel essentials: If you are a regular traveller, then you can build drawers within the bed space to store your essentials. This makes it easy for you to grab them quickly when required.
Book Storage: Got no space to keep your books? Keep them neatly stacked under the bed. Or place them in earthy organisors and place them under the bed.
Children’s play drawer: By customising the space with a drawer and pull out table you can transform it into a children’s play station. This way you would keep them near you and let them play as much as they want.