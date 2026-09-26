How to make authentic Bengali-style Daab Chingri at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Marinate the prawns
Marinate the jumbo prawns in fresh onion juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, and salt. Keep aside for 30 minutes until the prawns soak up the spices, then fry them briefly in hot mustard oil.
Prepare the paste
Allow mustard and poppy seeds to stay in sweet coconut water for thirty minutes. Blend them with green chillies, salt, and turmeric and combine with tender coconut meat.
Mix prawns and sauce
Mix the prawns that have been cooked for 3/4 of the time into the mixture of the coconut paste and spices. Add the sliced green chillies along with this, adjusting the salt to taste.
Prep and fill
For better stability, make the base of the green coconut flat and cut it off from the top to create a lid. Fill the green coconut with the mixture of prawns and cover it with the lid, sealing it tightly with dough.
Cook to perfection
Cook the closed coconut in a pressure cooker for one whistle. Then put it in a microwave on high for 10 minutes. After cooking, allow the coconut to rest for some time and serve it hot with boiled basmati rice.